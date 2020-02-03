J-K: Amid Rising Cases Of Weapon Loot, Police To Procure Weapon Safety And Tracking System

In a bid to counter the nefarious designs of Pakistan and its proxies of snatching weapons from Security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police have floated tenders for Weapon Safety and Tracking System. This system will not help in reducing the cases of Weapon snatching but also will help track the weapons if snatched. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has faced the brunt of weapon snatching which has been on continuous rise post unrest in valley in the year 2016 followed by killing of Hizbul Poster Boy Burhan Wani.

“There have been more than 50 cases in which around 180 weapons have either been snatched from Jammu Kashmir Police Jawans or some of our own “Black Sheeps” have decamped with the weapons,” a senior official told Republic.

Can be tracked even on 2G

To ensure the safety of its weapons, Jammu and Kashmir Police has floated a tender which reads, "Tenders have been invited from manufacturers or their authorized dealers for the supply of Weapon Safety and Tracking Systems (WSTS). Another Officer privy with the development told Republic that the trial run of the system has been successfully done and it works with every network. “This system has been tried and tested in far-flung areas as well and it works well on the 2G network as well. Even if in the present situation, it can be tracked by whitelisting the tracking server."

“Jammu and Kashmir Police has also tested the compatibility of the system with existing weapons and in case of any forced removal of WSTS, a security breach alarm will be triggered and a system notification will be sent to the control room,” another official told Republic.

Earlier, Jammu and Kasmir Union Territory Police had floated tenders to procure Liquid Explosive Detectors (LED). This will be the first of its kind of procurement which is aimed to thwart the continuous attempts by terror outfits to target civilians and security forces in the region. It was done after five Jaish-e-Muhammad men arrested from Srinagar involved in two grenade attacks at Hazratbal and Habbak areas recently, had managed 100 to 200 sticks of Gelatin with a sole aim of making IEDs to target security forces.

