Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive: Brinda Karat Moves SC Seeking Compensation For The Affected

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking compensation for the victims of the Jahangirpuri demolition drive. Naming the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, NDMC Assistant Commissioner and the DCP North-West Delhi as respondents in her plea, she also urged the SC to cancel the anti-encroachment drive and not proceed with any action in this regard without due process of law.

Karat highlighted that the authorities refused to discontinue the operation until 12.25 pm despite her reaching the spot and bringing to their notice that the SC had stayed the demolition.

Brinda Karat noted, "Without giving a proper show cause and giving breathing time to people residing/ working in Jahangirpuri area of North Delhi, the respondents started demolition of their houses, shops and other buildings denying their precious constitutional rights and right to life. The entire action is absolutely and manifestly arbitrary and in violation of Article 14, 19 and 21. Their only shelter and buildings for their livelihood are demolished in utter disregard to statutes and the Constitution. People residing and working in Jahangirpuri area are very poor and marginalized who are incapable of resisting the illegal inhumane action of the respondents."

Moreover, the former Rajya Sabha MP contended that the demolition had been carried out in a discriminatory manner sparing buildings in B, H and other blocks of the area. She also contended that North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh was maliciously indulging in a political game plan.

Maintaining that the demolition drive is linked to the Jahangirpuri violence in which 9 persons were injured, Karat alleged that the encroachment removal was in violation of the principles of natural justice and statutory provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 and the Constitution.

The Jahangirpuri demolition case

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers were personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation.

After senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a plea before an SC bench seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging this action, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday when the matter will be listed.

Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave alleged that the drive was preponed owing to the apprehension of the aggrieved parties mentioning the matter before the apex court.

The SC has clubbed this plea along with that of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, which moved the apex court against the demolition of houses and shops of persons suspected to be involved in criminal incidents such as violence without following any due process. A two-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai will hear the matter at 10.30 am.