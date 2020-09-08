Pulwama Terror Attack: NIA Court Declares Jaish Chief Masood Azhar & 5 Others Absconders

Special NIA Court in Jammu on Tuesday declared Maulana Masood Azhar and 5 others as absconders in Pulwama 2019 Fidayeen attack case. An official told Republic Media Network that the court has today issued the proceedings under section 512 against six absconders out of which four are Pakistani nationals and are on the run in Pulwama 2019 fidayeen attack case.

"Special NIA Court issued warrants against Masood Azhar along with his brother Rauf Asghar and Amar Alvi. Warrants have also been issued against Mohd Ismail, Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo and Sameer Ahmad," official added.

Earlier on August 25, NIA filed 13,800 pages charge sheet against 19 accused persons u/s 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123, 307, 302 of the RPC, sections 7, 25, 27 of Arms Act, sections 3, 4, 5 & 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, sections 16, 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 19, 20, 21, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, section 14C of Foreigners Act and section 4 of Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damages) Act, 1985 in NIA Special Court at Jammu.

Terrorists on February 14, 2019, attacked a CRPF convoy that was moving from Jammu towards Srinagar at Lethpura, Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar, resulting in the martyrdom of 40 (Forty) CRPF personnel and grievous injuries to 8 others. Among the people who have been charge-sheeted in the Pulwama fidayeen attack case, seven have already been arrested by the premier Investigation Agency while six have been killed in different encounters in Kashmir Valley.

Those who are on the run are - Masood Azhar, 52 years, a Pakistani national, Rouf Asgar, 47 years, Pakistani national, Ammar Alvi, 46 years, Pakistani national, Mohd Ismail, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national, Sameer Ahmad Dar, 22 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir, and Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, 33 years, r/o Rajpura, Pulwama.

"Pulwama attack was a result of a well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based leadership of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad. The JeM leaders have been sending their cadres to the terrorist training camps of Al-Qaida-Taliban-JeM and Haqqani-JeM in Afghanistan for receiving training in explosives and other terrorist tactics," Investigation revealed.

