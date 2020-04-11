Jaish Conspiracy Exposed By J&K Police; Mobile, Sims Recovered From Central Jail

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir have exposed the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish E Mohammad. Jammu and Kashmir Police in a surprise raid conducted inside Central Jail Kot Balwal, Jammu by senior officials recovered Mobiles and Sim cards from Pakistani terrorist Abdul Mughal.

Sources told Republic World that a team of Jammu and Kashmir Police led by SSP Jammu Sridhar Patil conducted a surprise visit at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in the afternoon. During the raid, which lasted for almost four hours, police recovered 3 mobile phones, 2 sim cards, 1 charger, 1 headphone and 1 memory card each from the possession of Pakistan terrorists Abdul Rehman Mughal and two of his associates.

Raid conducted by J&K police

Raids by Jammu and Kashmir Police were conducted after the revelation made by over ground worker Mohd Muzaffer Beigh, who was arrested by Police from Chakroi village of RS Pura near International Border. During the investigation, Jaish OGW Muzaffar told police that he had provided phone and sim card to Pakistani terrorists earlier as well.

"Jammu Police in RS Pura have arrested a hardcore over ground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammad along with incriminating material. The accused namely Mohd Muzaffer Beigh S/o. Asadudullah Beigh R/O Vodhpora ,Handwara was arrested from Chakroi by a special team led by SDPO RS Pura along with SHO RS Pura. During questioning important disclosures relating to links with terrorists inside have been established. Subsequently a case FIR no 63/2020 US 13,17,39 UAPA and 121-A IPC was registered at PS RS Pura and investigation took up,” Police said in its Official statement.

Sources said that Jaish OGW Muzzafar was assigned the task to provide mobile and sim card to Pakistani terrorists inside the Central Jail, Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

“24 yr old Muzaffar had reached Jammu on March 17 and since then he was living in the residence of a person namely Labba Ram. Labba Ram has also been detained and is being investigated,” sources added.

