Jamaat-e-Islami Properties Worth Rs 2.58 Cr Sealed In J-K's Shopian

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday sealed nine properties worth more than Rs 2.58 crore belonging to banned terrorist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) said.

"Today in Shopian district, properties at nine locations worth Rs 2,58,03,333 after being notified by district magistrate on the recommendation of SIA have been sealed with restrictions on usage and entry," a spokesman of the SIA said.

The spokesman said the properties were sealed as part of efforts to choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty.

"These premises/structures have been sealed and entry and usage have been prohibited. Besides, red entry to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records," he added.

The sealed properties include nearly half a hectare of land and some school buildings.

The properties of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Shopian are the first to be notified in a series of properties belonging to the banned group in other districts of J&K, the spokesman said.

He said Shopain has a lot of significance vis-a-vis JeI. "Saadu-din Tarabali and Gh. Ahmad Ahrar were the first to organize an Ijtima (religious gathering) at Badami Bagh Shopian in 1942 well before the first all India Ijtima of Jamaat-e- Islami at Pathankot in 1945. Pertinently, Amir-i-Jamaat Abdul Hamid Ganaie also hails from Shopian district," he said.

The spokesman said as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT of J&K are to be notified. "SIA has preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees," he added

