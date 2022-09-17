Jammu & Kashmir: Forces Make Bandipora Terror-free; No Local Terrorist Active As On Date

The efforts, hardwork and dedication of security forces in north Kashmir's Bandipora reached the next level as to date there is no local terrorist active in the district.

A top police officer told Republic Media Network that so far in this year, the efforts of security forces killed three terrorists, arrested nine hybrid terrorists, and busted the module of six overground workers (OGW) in the district.

The officer further said that besides counter-insurgency operations, Police in the district have registered 22 cases in drug-related cases, 36 peddlers have been arrested and two have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Furthermore, the officer claimed to have probed the killing of a non-local labourer and in this regard arrested two accused persons who were behind the killing.

The officer further stated that on the intervening night of August 11 and 12, a non-local labourer namely Amrez Masoori of Bihar was shot dead by some unknown terrorists in Sadunara.

A formal case was registered under relevant provisions of law and an investigation was set into motion in this regard, he stated.

During the course of the probe, various suspects were questioned coupled with technical assistance and eventually it was found that three local terrorists namely Waseem Akram, Yawar Reyaz and Muzamil Sheikh, all residents of Sadunara were in touch with LeT handler Baber who is operating from Pakistan.

Baber had instructed them to kill any non-local labourer to terrorise the non-locals to leave the valley and carry out more such strikes in future to revive the local militancy in Bandipora.

During the investigation, one pistol along with a magazine and four live rounds which were concealed by these terrorists, have been recovered in the case, the officer further added.

Image: Republic World