Congress Legislative Party (CLA) leader Alamgir Alam on Saturday filed a complaint in the Assembly Speaker's tribunal against three Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were arrested with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal. According to news agency ANI, the tribunal has also issued notice to them seeking their reply.

Confirming the development, Dr Irfan Ansari, one of the three MLAs said, "We have received the notice and will file our reply soon."

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission recommended the disqualification of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Following this, CLA leader Alam said that the Congress party has to be on alert till the political situation is resolved in the state, after meeting state Congress President Rajesh Thakur and other MLAs.

"We are a political party and have to be on alert mode. The Congress members have been instructed to remain in Ranchi till this political situation is resolved. We (the alliance) still have more numbers than BJP," he was quoted as saying by ANI following the meeting.

The Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led by Hemant Soren are in an alliance and are currently in power in the state. The alliance in the state consists of Congress-JMM-RJD. The ruling alliance currently has 47 MLAs in the 81-member House. The NDA, on the other hand, has 25 MLAs.

3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested with cash in Bengal

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand on July 30 were nabbed by the police in Howrah, West Bengal with nearly Rs 50 lakh cash while they were travelling in their vehicles. The three arrested MLAs were Rajesh Kachhap, Naman Bixal Kongari and Irfan Ansari. Soon after the incident, the Congress party suspended the three MLAs. The investigation was taken over by state CID from the Howrah Rural police shortly after the incident came to light.