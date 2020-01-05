JNU Attack: Violence Reported In Campus By Masked Mob, 25 Students Injured: LIVE Updates

In a shocking development, a massive attack has been reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday. Sources report that the a mob of masked persons have gathered inside the campus armed with lathis and rods, hitting at students and faculty members. JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been grievously injured. JNUSU has claimed that ABVP is behind the attacks. Heavy police presence has been reported in and outside the campus.

JNUSU statement:

"Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Since Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

JNU server room attacked

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration said students agitating over the hike in hostel fees "ransacked" the server room and "intimidated" the technical staff on Saturday, hampering the semester registration process. But JNUSU said the administration used "masked" security guards to attack students. "They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped by one of the security guards," alleged the students' union, which has called for a boycott of the process over the increase in hostel fees.

JNU protests

Students have been protesting since November against the fee hike in the university. On November 18, hundreds of JNU students took to the streets to march to the Parliament, demanding a full rollback of the hostel fees. Flouting section 144 applied in JNU, students marched towards the parliament where the Winter Session had commenced. Over 1400 Police personnel who were deployed stopped agitating students and around 100 students had been detained for showing ‘'aggressive defiance”. In the evening, the police forcibly removed the JNU student protesters, who had brought civic life and traffic to a standstill. HRD officials have talked with representatives and are yet to announce a full rollback of fees. Partial roll back has been announced already.

Why are the students protesting?

The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.

