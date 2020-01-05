JNU Attack: Violence Reported In Campus By Masked Mob, 25 Students Injured: LIVE Updates

BJP slams Yogendra Yadav's presence at JNU gate during violence
How come some ‘Left activists’, who are neither students nor professors of JNU, always land up at the campus every time violence breaks out?— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 5, 2020
Lt. Governor Delhi reacts
The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 5, 2020
Rahul Gandhi fearmongers
The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020
The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.
#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ
Sources report that JNU ABVP president Durgesh Kumar has alleged that the due to attack on the server hub in the campus, ABVP's online registration has been stalled. To protest against this act, ABVP protestors had allegedly protested at the Swami Vivekanand Statue in the campus during the day, as per sources. He has further claimed that a mob has attacked students by going into their hostels after they had dispersed from that area.
Meanwhile visuals outside the campus show a heavy presence of police officers. Lights on roads leading to the campus are off as seen in several visuals. A huge crowd of students mainly from ABVP have gathered outside and are currently protesting against the violence shouting 'Bharat Mata hi jai'.
Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav has been stopped from entering the campus at the main gate by Delhi police.
He said, "Police is stopping me from entering the campus, but are aiding the ABVP goons in hitting the students inside. The police are allowing the goons to enter the campus and attack students, but will not allow me and media to go inside to know what is happening. JNUSU president, JNU faculty has been attacked and they are bleeding brutally. But Delhi police will not do anything."
Moreover, HRD MoS Sanjay Dhotre has condemned Yogendra Yadav's comments. He said that Delhi police will not indulge in violence. He added that the reason for this attack is unknown.
Visuals of students gathering outside the campus seen
Meanwhile, Delhi police have reportedly barricaded from outside and are waiting outside the campus. Traffic has been stopped on the roads leading to JNU campus. Delhi Government has dispatched seven ambulances to Jawaharlal Nehru University, 10 ambulances at standby.
This cannot be allowed to continue. #StopJNUAssaultsNow! https://t.co/GXeaGy8H2N— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2020
This is unbelievable. These are tactics from Germany in the 1930s, not India in 2020. I implore the authorities to stop this. They are destroying Indian democracy as well as what remains of our nation's image in the democratic world. #StopJNUAssaultsNow! https://t.co/wuEih3fRn9— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2020
What we are seeing on— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020
Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and
attack students.
What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?
भाजपा के नपुंसक डरपोक बच्चा संगठन ABVP के नक़ाबपोश गुंडे और बाहरी लोग जो नाजायज़ ख़ून की पैदाइश है उन्होंने अंधेरे में JNU के निहत्थे छात्रों पर हमला किया। ये नपुंसक लोग मुँह ढँककर JNU में घूसे है। असल बाप की औलाद ना कभी मुँह छिपाती और ना डिग्री!— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) January 5, 2020
राजद JNU छात्रों के साथ है।
I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police shud immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020
ABVP members were walking through the #JNU campus carrying sticks with masks or scarves on their faces, looking for students associated with the fee hike protest. I strongly believes that this heinous act of ABVP is directed by BJP Govt, tweets Congress leader Nitin Raut.
Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 5, 2020
JNUSU claims that Sabarmati Hostel, Mahi Mandvi Hostel, Periyar Hostel are under attack. Moreover, Koyan Hostel which is an all female hostel to has been attacked.
ABVP statement:
Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons.
JNUSU has claimed that professors who were trying to protect them have also been beaten up. The mob is allegedly moving towards the hostels near the West Gate.
"Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other," stated JNUSU. Their president Aishe Ghosh has released a video in which she is seen profuously bleeding from the head, saying, " I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up."
Meanwhile, ABVP has also claimed that their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up and has been admitted in AIIMS hospital. Sources report that over 25 students have been injured in the attack.
In a shocking development, a massive attack has been reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday. Sources report that the a mob of masked persons have gathered inside the campus armed with lathis and rods, hitting at students and faculty members. JNU Student union president Aishe Ghosh has also been grievously injured. JNUSU has claimed that ABVP is behind the attacks. Heavy police presence has been reported in and outside the campus.
"Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Since Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration said students agitating over the hike in hostel fees "ransacked" the server room and "intimidated" the technical staff on Saturday, hampering the semester registration process. But JNUSU said the administration used "masked" security guards to attack students. "They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped by one of the security guards," alleged the students' union, which has called for a boycott of the process over the increase in hostel fees.
Students have been protesting since November against the fee hike in the university. On November 18, hundreds of JNU students took to the streets to march to the Parliament, demanding a full rollback of the hostel fees. Flouting section 144 applied in JNU, students marched towards the parliament where the Winter Session had commenced. Over 1400 Police personnel who were deployed stopped agitating students and around 100 students had been detained for showing ‘'aggressive defiance”. In the evening, the police forcibly removed the JNU student protesters, who had brought civic life and traffic to a standstill. HRD officials have talked with representatives and are yet to announce a full rollback of fees. Partial roll back has been announced already.
The students' union has been on a strike against the Draft Hostel Manual which was approved by the Inter-Hall Administration. They claim that the manual has provisions for fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students. They have said they will not end the strike till the Hostel Manual is withdrawn. It is said that after the fee hike is implemented, JNU will be the most expensive Central University.