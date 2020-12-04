Journalist Chargesheeted By Delhi Police's Special Cell For Allegedly Spying For China

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against freelance journalist Rajiv Sharma and his alleged associate Qing Shee- a Chinese woman and Sher Singh- a Nepalese man for allegedly spying for China. Rajiv has been accused of passing sensitive information to China through the Chinese woman and collecting money on behalf of that. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 3/4/5 of the Official Secret Act.

Police have accused him of passing sensitive information to China through alleged Chinese agent Qing Shee and her Nepalese associate Sher Singh alias Taj Bohra. Police have made a sensational claim that Sharma was paid Rs.40 lakh in the past one and a half by a Chinese intelligence company. Sharma was also collecting 1000 US dollars for each information he allegedly passed to China. The police have claimed in the chargesheet that he had sensitive defence deal-related documents which he was passing to Chinese agencies. The court is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet.

Journalist's advocate claims police have nothing against him

Adishi Aggarwal, the counsel of journalist Rajiv Sharma who has been chargesheeted by the special Cell, while speaking to Republic TV said that there are no incriminating pieces of evidence against his client.

"Police failed to file chargesheet on time and that is why he has been released on bail. Police claims that he has defence documents, MEA's documents, but no one from the ministry has been named as an accused. Rajiv was writing news and he has only news related documents which can't be termed classified," said Aggarwal.

He said that just merely writing an article for the foreign press is not a crime and his client was wrongly framed in the case. Adishi Aggarwal said that his client will get an acquittal in the case.

