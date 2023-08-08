'Kailash Type Of Architecture Found On The Dome' Says Hindu Side Lawyer On ASI Survey

In a step in its probe to determine if the 17th-century mosque is built upon a pre-existing structure, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday (August 7) continued their survey at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.

Lawyer Sudhir Tripathi, representing the Hindu side, said that “One Kailash type of architecture is found on the dome. It's a parallel process of drawing, photography, videography and installation of machines.”

“The ASI team has enough members and they are doing their work. The basement of Vyas ji is open and it has a lot of wooden waste and other things. So that needs to be cleaned first,” Tripathi added.

Another Hindu side advocate, Shubhash Nandan Chaturvedi said that the “ASI survey is proceeding smoothly. They are working technically with the help of machines and their units. ASI will call survey experts and teams from any part of the country if required. We just want evidence related to the temple to emerge in the survey.”

ASI survey on the fourth day

The Archaeological Survey of India resumed the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque here on the fourth day on Monday but the start of work was delayed by three hours on account of the rush at the adjacent Kashi Vishwanath temple. Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said all three domes and basements of the Gyanvapi complex were covered in the survey on Sunday.

"The work of photography, mapping and measurement was done and the basement of Vyas ji has also been surveyed. The work of the survey will take more time," he had said on Sunday. The Muslim side had alleged on Sunday that "rumours" were being spread that a Hindu idol and a 'Trishul' (trident) were found during the survey.