Kalicharan Maharaj Arrested From Khajuraho For Derogatory Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

Controversial monk Kalicharan Maharaj, who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi was arrested by Raipur police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. He will now be brought to Chhattisgarh later today.

Raipur SP Prashant Agarwal informed that Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. The Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today and by late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused.

#WATCH Raipur Police arrests Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for alleged inflammatory speech derogating Mahatma Gandhi



Kalicharan Maharaj insults the Father of the Nation

The Hindu leader, while delivering a speech at a Dharam Sansad held in Raipur last week, insulted the Father of the Nation and hailed his assassin, Nathuram Godse. Kalicharan claimed that Muslims 'captured' Pakistan and Bangladesh through politics and were 'aided' by Mahatma Gandhi. 'Thanking' Godse, Kalicharan blamed the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims).

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji for klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," Kalicharan had said.

After his remarks created a furore across social media, the monk, took to his Youtube channel on Tuesday, to insult Matama Gandhi again. In his 8-minute video, the Akola-based godman expressed his hatred towards Gandhi and offered his salutations to Godse.

Continuing his rant, Kalicharan opined that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, or Sardar Patel should have been the 'Rashtra Pita' as they worked to unite the nation. He accused Gandhi of allowing the partition of India in 1947. "If I am to be punished for telling the truth, let me be hanged for it," he concluded.

An FIR was registered at Tikrapara police station on the complaint of Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj for his abuse against Gandhi.

Slamming the communal speech, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had expressed shock at the insult to the Father of the Nation. Congress also stated that one may have ideological differences with Gandhiji, but no one has the right to insult him.