Karauli Clash: Police FIR Confirms Republic Newsbreak; 'Hindu Rally Didn't Target Muslims'

As Republic Media Network continues to bring in exclusive and live updates of the Karauli clash, the reports suggested that a motorcycle rally led by a Hindu organization passed by the mosque without any act of violence while suddenly stone-pelting was observed. In the FIR copy, the police also admitted that the bike rally organized by the Hindu organization was passing by the mosque, and an act of violence like throwing stones from the roofs was witnessed. The Police further stated that about 100 to 150 people came out of the gym and started lathi charges.

Republic TV had shown the complete truth including the evidence from the roof where the stone-pelting incident took place. It is further learned that the delegation of the BJP also placed the report of the Republic as evidence in front of the top officials of the police and administration.

Karauli violence

On Saturday, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.

A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media had said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

On Monday, CM Gehlot told ANI that PM Modi should come forward and condemn the violence irrespective of who's responsible for it. "Be it Hindu or Muslim, anyone who is anti-social should be punished," he stated.

In a recent update to the case, the Congress party's Rajasthan unit has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan, and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav are a part of the committee. It is learned that they will visit the city and submit a report to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

(Image: ANI)