Karauli Clash: Rajasthan Oppn Leader Warns Govt To Take Action, Thanks Republic For Proof

Thanking Republic Media Network for Karauli violence proof, Rajasthan Deputy leader of the opposition, Rajendra Rathore again stressed that the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy. The opposition leader also said that they have submitted the visuals to the security officials and demanded action. Rajendra Rathore further claimed that the Rajasthan police has admitted that the violence was pre-planned.

Republic speaks to Dy leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly:

"We saw a kind of panic in Karauli. Police officials accepted that it was all pre-planned. Stones were kept on the terrace a day before the rally. Many were injured. We have warned govt to take action. We will give the whole report to the state president. District and police officials have said that they will take action. Police have assured to take action against all of them. A well-planned attack has been carried out under his leadership. Rally was taken out with consent and permission. We have given three videos to them. The Incident took place in presence of the police. I want to thank Republic TV for proof. On basis of republic videos, we have asked officials to take action," mentioned Rajendra Rathore to Republic.

Congress MLA reaches Karauli, assures action against miscreants

Admitting that they have seen how the violence took place, Congress MLA Rafeek Khan said that investigation is taking place and the culprits will be punished.

"We emphasized peace first when we came here, learned how the incident happened, how they got permission, about the rally. The investigation is taking place and the culprit will be punished. CM has sent us here. At this stage blaming any official is like demoralizing them. Once peace is established, that action will be taken," added Rafeek Khan.

Republic expose how rioters initiated Karauli violence

Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed five clinchers which clearly indicated that the violence that erupted on April 2 was pre-planned. Moreover, the recent videos showed rioters' unceasing violence in Rajasthan's Karauli. A team of police officers was seen in the violence-hit area as they tried to bring the situation under control, however, miscreants were seen running around with sticks and vandalising several vehicles. A curfew was imposed soon after the incident.