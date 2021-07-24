Karnataka: NIA To Investigate 38 Sri Lankans Nabbed In Human Trafficking Scam In Mangaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to investigate the Sri Lankan human trafficking plot in Karnataka. This is pursuant to 38 Sri Lankan nationals who were arrested in Mangaluru city wherein Karnataka Police busted the alleged racket under a major operation.

All the nationals were reportedly lodged at various hotels in the port city and had crossed India's border illegally with no valid documents in their possession. The 38 nationals from Sri Lanka were apparently lured by promises of jobs in Canada and they even paid Rs 5-10 lakh to the agents and arrived in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on a boat in early March. They went to Madurai, Salem and then to Bengaluru. Later, they were accommodated in various lodges at Mangaluru.

"The NIA has been handed over the illegal Sri Lankan human trafficking ring case in Karnataka. They will now investigate all the angles and conspiracy behind the case," media reports suggested.

Karnataka Police busts Sri Lanka's human trafficking racket in Mangaluru

On June 11, Mangaluru City Police had announced to have arrested 38 Sri Lankan nationals who were party to a human-trafficking scandal. They had been booked for staying illegally in the country/city for over two months by then. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar had told media persons that the arrests were based on inputs from intelligence agencies as well as Tamil Nadu counterparts from two lodges and local residents as well.

Six locals who were aiding them with food and stay in the city have been arrested, according to the police. In accordance with preliminary investigation, the Sri Lankan nationals were brought by boat on March 17. They were assigned to leave for Canada by waterways, however, owing to strict vigilance during State Assembly polls around the time, they were shifted to Bengaluru and then to Mangaluru by road.

Later, the illegal immigrants struck a livelihood claiming to be daily wage workers and fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

A case was registered at Mangaluru South Police station under Sections 120 (B) (Criminal Conspiracy) and 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code. They have also been booked under Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1964 and Section 12(1)(a) of Passport Act, 1967. Further investigation is underway, the cops stated.