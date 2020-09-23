Kerala 2015 Assembly Violence: Court Won't Withdraw Case; 6 Of Vijayan's MLAs In Trouble

In a big setback to the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram dismissed the government's plea to withdraw the case in which elected representatives of their party created ruckus in the State Legislative Assembly in 2015, when the LDF was in opposition.

The six LDF MLAs of the ruling LDF government may face conviction. This includes current ministers like EP Jayarajan and KT Jaleel. The conviction could include jail term for five years and even disqualification from contesting elections. The embarrassed government is likely to file a review petition

About the assembly scuffle

During the reign of UDF led government in 2015, there were violent scenes in the state assembly. The MLAs tried to disrupt the annual budget speech of then Finance Minister KM Mani on March 13. Social Activist MT Thomas and Peter Mayilparambil filed a petition after the incident in which MLAs destroyed public property in the Legislative assembly. The LDF members had blocked all entrance to the House including that of the Speaker's dais as they demanded 'tainted minister' who was then facing a bribery charge should read the budget.

Senior LDF members sat on the podium and raised protest-slogans and had a major scuffle with the watch-and ward staff when they tried to evict the protesting MLAs from the podium. Leaders including K Kunjahmed, E P Jayarajan, James Mathew, T V Rajesh and V Sivankutty went on a rampage in the assembly and damaged the speaker's chair, loudspeakers, computers and lights.

As Mani started reading out the budget, women MLAs including K Lathika and Bijumol climbed on the table and tried to break the cordon of security guards around the then Finance Minister. Amid massive protests, Mani read out the budget surrounded by marshals and prevent LDF leaders from heckling him. The accused in the case, under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, could end up in jail as per the statement by a senior member of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Law Minister A K Balan stated that the government has not decided whether to go for a revision petition. All the accused MLAs have been directed to appear before the court on October 15.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it is normal to have vigorous exchanges between members during assembly discussions and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennnithala told media that UDF will pursue the case till justice is delivered.

The petitioners, prayed to the court not to withdraw the case, as the public through Television had scene how the sanctity of the house was tarnished and that withdrawal would weaken public trust in the Judiciary.

