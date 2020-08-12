Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Court To Produce Order On Swapna Suresh's Bail Tomorrow

In the latest development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, a Kochi court on Wednesday postponed its order on the bail petition by primary accused Swapna Suresh to Thursday. During the arguments, the Customs Department had cited strong evidence against Suresh saying," Swapna tried to send back the baggage because she was sure there was gold in it. And she left Kerala to Bengaluru by using her higher connections. She was sure to pass through the checkpost without problems, despite the rigorous checking in this COVID-19 period," as reported by news agency ANI.

"If such influential people are released on bail then what will be the status of the case?" it added. Swapna, on the other hand, had pleaded innocence in the case, claiming that her arrest was a result of the 'political rivalry' between the state and central governments.

Meanwhile, on August 10, a special NIA court in Kochi dismissed the bail petition of Swapna Suresh after observing the prima facie evidence of Swapna Suresh's involvement in the smuggling of gold in Kerala. "Bail petition dismissed on the basis of the case diary and evidence. There is prima facie evidence that Swapna Suresh was involved in gold smuggling," the court held.

The Kerala gold smuggling racket

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

NIA has registered an FIR in the case, naming Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, and Sandeep Nair as accused and has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purpose but for funding terror activities.

