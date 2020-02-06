Kerala Government Asked To Step In, Secure Sabarimala Jewels As Ownership Dispute Hits SC

On Thursday, the Kerala Government responded to SC's order on Sabrimala stating that they would "abide" by the orders of the apex court. The Supreme Court had passed a verdict on the security of the ancient jewellery at the temple directing the Kerala government to secure it on Wednesday. Responding to this, Devasoms Minister Kadakampally Surendran passed a defensive remark saying, "Who said that the state government was going to take over the sacred jewellery? We will do as the courts say."

Read: Sabarimala case: SC to frame questions relating to discrimination against women in religions

The state government has been asked to be the custodians of the jewellery until the matter is sorted in the courts. The Minister stated that they will follow the court's orders. The proceedings are being handled by a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and comprising Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari. The matter is slated to be heard on February 7 before which the court has asked the government to step in and assure security of the jewellery.

Read: Sabarimala Temple case: Nine-judge bench of SC to hear scope of judicial review on Feb 3

The dispute is between two branches of the Pandalam royal family, who claim to be the owners of the jewellery. However, the court in their verdict had said that the jewellery did not belong to the erstwhile royal family but to Lord Ayyappa.

Read: Sabarimala temple closes after a peaceful pilgrimage season

(With Agency Inputs)