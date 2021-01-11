Kerala Government To Hand Over Walayar Case To CBI

In a stark change in earlier stance, the Kerala government has now made its move to hand over the Walayar Case — where two minor Dalit girls aged 9 and 13 were found hanging in mysterious circumstances in a gap of fifty days— to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given the nod for this after the victim's parents visited the chief minister last day. Chief Minister has given directions to Home Additional Chief Secretary to proceed with the case hand over to CBI.

Earlier, the Palakkad POCSO court had acquitted all the accused in the case. Followed by a long period of agitation for the last two years, the case finally reached the Kerala high court.

Last Wednesday, the high court set aside the order of the Palakkad special court and ordered a retrial in the matter.

Lambasting the investigation, the court had noted that the way of handling the case has shocked the judicial conscience. It had also recorded its dismay over 'departure of tender aged uterine sisters'.

The high court, terming the series of incidents that followed in ensuring justice for the minors, as 'an inexpiable sin'. The court came hard in the manner of investigation and condemned the investigating officials, the prosecutor as well as the trial court.

Alarmingly, one of the accused in the case, Pradeep Kumar, allegedly committed suicide in his house at Vayalar near Cherthala in Alappuzha in November last year. Many eyebrows were raised in suspicion about the incident.

Last October, The victim's mother, during an interview given to Republic TV, had come on record to say the perpetrators of the crime are closely linked to the ruling party. They had also allayed their protest when the government gave promotion to the police officer who allegedly concocted the case and tried to hide evidence of the crime.

