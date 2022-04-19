Kerala Temple Bans Muslims During Festivities; Board Outside Shrine Stirs Row

A board outside a temple in Kannur banning Muslims from entry inside the premises during the festivities has sparked a row. The board outside the Malliyodu Palottu Kaavu, a temple in Kunhimangalam of Kannur, has now garnered major criticism as it was put up during a Vishu-related festival in the temple. According to the temple, no Muslim can enter the temple premises during the festival held between April 14 and 19.

Last year, the temple had stirred a row for a similar board carrying the same message. The message, which has reappeared now, sparked a controversy, with many individuals including political parties coming forward to question the move. CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan while speaking to the media termed the incident unfortunate. He claimed that such moves would create conflict among people of different communities.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) protested the decision of the temple to bar Muslims from the premises. DYFI leaders said that they condemned the move, calling it a ‘challenge against a secular society’. Several locals have also raised concern over the board being put up. However, the temple authorities are yet to release a statement on the matter. The temple is famous for its 'Theyyams'.

Ban on Muslim vendors in Udupi’s temples

Earlier, Karnataka’s Udupi had created a major stir as Muslim vendors were prohibited from operating stalls at temple fairs in the city. The ban was announced through posters and hoardings that were put up overnight ahead of the famous traditional fair at the Hosa Margudi temple in Udupi following the hijab ban row in the state. It is noteworthy that more than 100 Muslim vendors used to set up stalls in temple fairs in the area. The ban had resulted in a major controversy in the area.

Temple dance row in Kerala

Earlier in March, a raging controversy had broken out over the denial of permission to non-Hindu artists to perform in Kerala's famous Koodalmanikyam temple.

Mansiya, a Bharatanatyam dancer and a PhD research scholar in classical dance, took to Facebook to reveal that the temple officials denied her permission to perform despite printing her name in the programme notice. She declared that she does not belong to any religion despite being born to a Muslim family.

Meanwhile, another dancer, Soumya Sukumaran, a Christian, claimed that she was also not allowed to perform at the temple on religious grounds, which then led to controversy as DYFI leaders came forward to protest the decision at the temple.

(With agency inputs)

Image: keralatourism.org