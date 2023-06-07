Kolhapur Clashes: Fadnavis Warns Those Praising Aurangzeb, Pawar Asks Why It's An Issue

After clashes in Kolhapur prompted the authorities to impose a curfew, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that action will be taken against those who take law and order in their hands. Fadnavis' remarks came following massive protests broke out in Kolhapur over posters and social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb, the Mughal monarch. "I request everyone not to take law into their hands," Fadnavis said.

"Aurangzeb's children have suddenly been born in some districts of Maharashtra who show Aurangzeb's photo and keep Aurangzeb's status," Maharashtra's deputy chief minister said.

“The question arises that suddenly there are so many children of Aurangzeb, where did they come from, who is behind all this, who is the real owner of this, we will also find out who is deliberately doing this to disturb the law and order in Maharashtra and spoil the name of Maharashtra, we will find it out,” Fadnavis added.

Not a good sign: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, said a religious colour is being given to minor matters in Maharashtra. Asked about the status of law and order in Maharashtra, Pawar said, "The rulers are responsible to establish law and order in the state. If the ruling parties and their people come out on the roads over it and create a rift between two religions, then it is not a good sign."

"Recently we heard about Ahmednagar. Today, I saw news from Kolhapur. People came out on roads, and giving religious colour to a small incident of sending a message over the phone is not a good sign. The ruling parties are encouraging such things," Pawar said.

"But the good thing is that the tension is restricted to the areas concerned. But this is being done deliberately. For example, if someone has shown a photograph of Aurangzeb in Aurangabad, what is the reason to protest in Pune?" he asked.

Republic accesses FIR copy

Section 144 was imposed in some areas of Maharashtra after altercations, the police has also named multiple accused in the FIR and has arrested 7 miscreants.

In the second FIR, the Section 34 (Criminal Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been added along with sections 295-A and 505(2).

Kolhapur clashes after objectionable posts

Fadnavis and Pawar made these remarks in the context of tensions in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an offensive audio message as a social media status by some locals, as well as some youths carrying photos of the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession.

After a new altercation broke out between members of local religious organisations and local police during a demonstration that was started over inappropriate social media posts, a curfew has been enforced in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

Social media was used to spread offensive posts and audio messages with photos depicting Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, which infuriated multiple organisations, as per reports.

On Wednesday morning, Kolhapur witnessed widespread demonstrations as members of several outfits gathered at the Shivaji Maharaj Chowk about 10 am and started shouting slogans against the two accused for having posted objectionable social media posts.