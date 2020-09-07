Kolkata: 31-year-old Woman Allegedly Molested And Thrown Off Speeding Car

Kolkata, which is considered one of the safest cities to live, came across a horrific incident on the early hours of Sunday. A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and thrown off a speeding car in the wee hours of Sunday in Anandapur area of Kolkata. The accused who was driving the car in which the woman was seated, drove over another lady, who suffered fractures in her legs. The 31-year-old alleged that the man with whom she went out for a drive molested her and physically bashed her up. The man also pushed her off from the moving car, she said.

READ | 2 Killed In Crude Bomb Explosion Near Kolkata: Police

Kolkata police' statement

"At around 00.10 hrs, an information was received by Anandpur PS that some disturbance has occurred in front of 'Abhuday Housing Complex' at RR plot. It was found that the victim lady met with a person who reportedly called her up and they went outside for a drive. After roaming about she asked him to drop her outside her flat since it was quite late but the man was unwilling. Sensing danger when the car came in front of Abhudoy at RR plot from Kalikapur, she asked him firmly to drop her. The accused suddenly started to assault her physically by means of fists and blows, outraging her modesty and finally pushed her on the road." said a Kolkata Police officer.

READ | Kolkata Doctors Provide Free Online Consultation To Patients Of Generic Ailments

In the meantime, a couple named Nilanjana Chatterjee and her husband Deep Satpati, who heard the scream came out of their car when they were just leaving their relative's house at Abhudoy. When Nilanjana tried to intervene, the said accused drove his Honda City in a very rash and negligent manner, hitting Nilanjana Chatterjee and she even received fractural injury on her left leg.

Later, a case was registered against the accused person and the 31-year-old complainant was helped to reach at her flat with a lady officer of Kolkata Police.

READ | Only One Containment Zone In Kolkata

READ | Unable To Play PUBG, Student Kills Himself In Bengal: Police

(Image for representation)