Kolkata Fake COVID Vaccine Scam: HC Dismisses PILs Seeking CBI Probe, Refuses Intervention

The Calcutta High Court, on July 9, refused to intervene in the fake vaccine scam in Kolkata being probed. The vaccination camps were allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb who masqueraded as an IAS officer to appear credible and dupe people into receiving fake COVID-19 vaccine jabs. The case is related to the fake vaccination camps that were busted by TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty who was also a victim of one such fake camp.

A Division Bench comprising Justice IP Mukerji asked the petitioners to move the Calcutta High Court at a stage when and if they have a reason to be dissatisfied with the investigation carried out by Kolkata Police. The Calcutta HC was hearing a batch of PILs that were seeking a probe by a central agency into the fake vaccination scams in the metropolis and the suburbs of Kolkata.

Previous Calcutta HC hearings on Kolkata fake vaccination scam

During previous hearings in the matter before Calcutta High Court, judges questioned officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for not taking notice of the fake vaccine camp, moreover, a fake IAS officer entering the KMC area. The Centre had asked the West Bengal government to file a detailed report by July 1 and directed the State to file an affidavit in the matter by July 2.

Questing the CM Mamata Banerjee-led governement, the court had stated, "Rampant misuse of blue beacons in the state. Why didn't the police notice him when he was going around the city with the blue beacon?"

The alleged camp administered fake COVID-19 vaccines to people and was allegedly organised by the accused in the case, Debanjan Deb, who deceived people. Purportedly, more than 800 people were targetted by Kolkata fake vaccine, agitating strains in the CM Mamata-headed administration. After the matter was reported and a preliminary investigation was concluded out by Kolkata Police, the Centre had sought a report from Kolkata government,

The Kolkata government, on July 2, filed an affidavit as asked by the Calcutta HC, while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was incorporated to take over the investigation has so far arrested seven people in relation to the case. The seventh person was responsible for letting out his office space to establish fake vaccine camps.