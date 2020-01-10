Kolkata: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Planned Protests On PM's Arrival On 11 January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata as the chief guest for the grand sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the 11 and 12 January 2020. The 2-day visit will be his first after the BJP came to power in the Centre on May 2019.

Amidst massive news of protests by fringe groups, students and activists, the Special Protection Group (SPG), tasked with the protection of the Prime Minister has taken over the PM's route. PM Modi will take the road instead of a helicopter to reach the first venue from the airport in the evening.

Apart from the SPG, Kolkata Police has been barricading areas and routes through which PM Modi will travel to prevent any untoward incident. This comes after it was reported that PM’s convoy may run into protests with several social and student outfits planning agitation during his visit. Students plan to hold demonstrations with black flags and ‘go back’ slogans upon Modi’s arrival.

Arrival amid protests

Multiple posters of agitation and black flag protests around the places where PM Modi will visit were shared on social media. Although, no political parties have openly backed any black flag protest or agitations against the PM's arrival, BJP is of the opinion that it is politically motivated.

Posters of 'gheroaing' the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport on the day of PM's arrival were viral on the internet as well, following which the entire stretch of airport adjoining area has seen a massive security beef up by Kolkata police. Local police have decided on a massive deployment outside the governor’s residence as students plan to protest around the stretch outside Raj Bhavan where PM Modi is scheduled to stay on 11 January.

PM Modi's travel itinerary

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive on11 January and leave the following day after the Port Trust programme. Apart from that, PM Modi shall visit heritage buildings on Saturday, where he will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including the old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. After a night stay at the Raj Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday. He will be handing over a cheque of 501 crore rupees towards final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.