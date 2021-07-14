Lashkar Terrorists In Masjid Opposite International Border Wait To Infiltrate India: Intel

Heavily armed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba carrying 6 AK56 Rifles, 21 Grenades and 3 big bags are planning to infiltrate the Indian territory via Kashmir through Baban Nala in Samba district of Jammu, the Indian intelligence agency has warned. The Border Security Forces (BSF), military troops, as well as the anti-Infiltration grid deployed along the International Border have been put on high alert.

An intelligence report, exclusively accessed by the Republic World, on Monday revealed that as many as 5 to 6 armed terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were waiting at a Mosque near Pakistan’s post of Peer Bunkar in Shakkargarh. The terror outfit may use the heavy rains and flash flooding as coverslip into the Indian territory.

It is pertinent to mention that during heavy rainfall, and turbulent weather the Border Security Forces face two challenges; one the risk of infiltration from the enemy Pakistan; and the other that the flash floods situation causes many forward posts for the Border Security Force in Jammu, Kathua and Samba district of Jammu to cut off. According to the explosive intelligence, terrorists are attempting to thwart the security barriers during heavy rainfall and enter India through Pakistan’s Shakkargarh.

Further in the intelligence report, officials cautioned that in Samba district, the first rainfall of the monsoon washed away a major chunk of land that connected the Ramgarh sector to the International Border. As a result, there is a temporary disruption to the connectivity with a couple of BSF posts. Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists plan to invade the Indian territory via the Samba district amid the turbulent weather condition, then move to Kashmir Valley in a vehicle via Jammu Srinagar National Highway, the report stated.

“This has been modus operandi of various terror outfits which push terrorists from the International Border and are tasked to reach Kashmir Valley to carry out terror strikes,” the intelligence report stated.

The armed terrorists are tasked to conduct the terror strikes, leading to the loss of human lives and destruction on the Indian territory. “Three encounters that have taken place near Ban Toll Plaza and adjoining areas of Nagrota in Jammu reveal that this is the modus operandi of Pakistani terror outfits to push terrorists to the Kashmir valley in vehicles so that they can get oxygen network (Over Ground Worker’s support) for survival, as well as to carry out a terror attack on Indian armed forces and the civilians,” the intel report revealed.

Terror guide Shabbir Hussain given 'directions' by Pakistani handlers

The intel names one terror guide Shabbir Hussain accompanying the outfit, who hails from either the Hiranagar sector or the nearby areas who has been passed directions by his Pakistani handlers to assist the terrorists in entering the Indian territory from Pakistan’s Shakkargarh. Terrorists have also sought assistance from Pakistani Rangers to infiltrate India. The possibility that they may be using an existing tunnel to enter Kashmir cannot be ruled out, as per the agency reports. Top officials in BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed receiving the inputs from the intelligence agency. An alert has been sounded on the International Border to thwart any attempt of the enemy to vitiate the peace process.