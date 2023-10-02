LeT Terror Commanders Fall Silent After Spate Of Terrorist Killings In Pakistan: Sources

In the wake of numerous reports claiming the elimination of top-tier terrorists in Pakistan, a number of terror leaders affiliated with organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed have retreated into seclusion, as per intelligence sources.

There have been no recent communication intercepts involving senior LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders in the past two weeks, claimed the intelligence sources on the condition of anonymity. The security agencies suspected that following the killing of multiple terror associates in Pakistan, the terror commanders of several terrorist organisations have been asked to hide out.

Killing of terrorists in Pakistan

In Pakistan's Karachi, an unidentified individual fatally shot a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Mufti Qaiser Farooq with close ties to Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks. Farooq had been among the founding members of the terrorist organization.

Farroq's killing was identical to the murder of a cleric in Pakistan with links to the terrorist group LeT earlier this month. Maulana Ziaur Rahman was murdered by two motorcycle-borne gunmen while on his daily evening stroll in Karachi. The sharp increase in the elimination of terrorist associates in Pakistan has triggered concern among high-ranking terrorists affiliated with terror outfits.

Terrorists go incommunicado

The security agencies have claimed that Jaish E Mohammad launchpad commander Abdul Manan alias Doctor and Abu Qital Sindi, a terror commander who remained active in Poonch district for three years (2003-2006), have gone incommunicado.

Abdul Manan alias Doctor is active in the Sarjal area of Shakargarh and was one of the key conspirators in the Nagrota Toll Plaza attack. He was also involved in the Sunjwan terror attack, two days prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Samba district of Jammu, in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the terror commander from Pakistan, Abu Qital Sindi, was tasked with terror operations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu. Sindi was behind the recent terror attack on an Indian Army vehicle in the Gursai area of Bhatta Duriyan.