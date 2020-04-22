Locals Block Road; Clash With Police In West Bengal Over Ration Distribution Amid Covid

In a shocking incident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, locals clashed with Police alleging improper distribution of ration material. The Police, however, has alleged that the locals blocked a road and when they objected, locals attacked them. In a video posted by ANI, a woman is seen holding a stick and beating a policeman. There were several others visible in the video who clashed with Police. In yet another video, locals are seen throwing stones at Policemen, while Policemen wearing helmets are also seen beating people.

West Bengal has reported 423 coronavirus cases, 335 are active cases as of Wednesday, 73 have recovered and 15 have died. Meanwhile, after much back and forth, the West Bengal government permitted the Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) sent by MHA to conduct a field visit of the COVID-19 hotspot districts of Kolkata and Jalpaiguri with the state police and pilot cars of the Border Security Force.

However, the West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has written to MHA on Tuesday about his apprehensions over sending the teams without prior intimations to the state government that led to a lack of prior arrangements and logistic support for the teams.

