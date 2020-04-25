President Kovind, PM Modi, VP Naidu At Rashtrapati Bhavan As Sanjay Kothari Takes CVC Oath

Sanjay Kothari has taken oath as the new Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony took place in Rashtrapati Bhavan even amid the countrywide lockdown. The President's secretary took oath in person, instead of a video conference. In addition, the ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with others.

Delhi: Sanjay Kothari takes oath as the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), the oath of office is being administered to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Pan-country lockdown

Meanwhile, the country is currently in its second phase of nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. In an address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."