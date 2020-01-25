Major Jaish Attack For Republic Day Averted In Kashmir, Informs Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

In a major success to counter-terrorism efforts, Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday informed that security forces had averted a potential terror strike in Kashmir by Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on Republic Day. According to the official, the JeM module consisting of Pakistani terrorists was on the security forces' radar for a few days.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, KJS Dhillon said,"A major (terror) incident being planned (by terrorists) for January 26 has been averted. Today morning (Saturday) we got information about some Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were planning to do some act of terrorism on January 26 in Tral. So, today morning an operation was launched which is still underway."

READ | CRPF Gunslinger Who Neutralised 50 Terrorists In J-K, To Receive 6th PMG On Republic Day

Jawans martyred, few under treatment

He further informed that earlier, the Army neutralised one terrorist while two jawans were martyred. "As per the operation of today, few of them (terrorists) have been eliminated, while three of our soldiers are getting treated for injuries at the base hospital," Dhillon added.

READ | LT Gen CP Mohanty & LT Gen YK Joshi Appointed As Southern & Northern Army Commander

Joint police-CRPF-Army ops

Lt General KJS Dhillon thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Police for providing information about the location of terrorists and added, "The top leadership of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and JeM has been eliminated from Kashmir Valley as of today." Also present at the press briefing, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that a joint team of police, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Indian Army had eliminated three terrorists, one of them being suspected to be the JeM Kashmir chief.

READ | Indian Army Mulling Over Making Service Animals' Memorial In Meerut

"Yesterday we zeroed in on three terrorists in a village. In a joint operation, the JK Police, CRPF and 3 RR have neutralized the three terrorists. As per our information, one of them is Qari Yasir, who is Jaish's Kashmir chief. We had received info that he was planning to carry out a big IED blast in Srinagar. Identification of the other two terrorists is underway," IGP Vijay Kumar said.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Captains Nikhil Maurya & Tarun Rathee To Lead Indian Army's Parachute Regiment On Jan 26