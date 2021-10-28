Man Arrested For Bludgeoning Friend To Death In Navi Mumbai

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death in Navi Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The police apprehended the accused from Karave village of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, senior inspector Ravindra Patil said.

According to the police, the victim Roopesh alias Roopsingh (30) was found dead in the back seat of a bus parked in Karave on October 22.

A case of murder was registered and following a probe, the police zeroed in on the accused who was the victim's friend, the official said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he wanted to have unnatural sex with the victim and when the latter refused, he attacked him with a paver block and killed him, he said.

The victim was in an inebriated state at the time of the attack, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

