Last Updated:

Mangalore: Airport Customs Nab Smuggler Carrying Gold Concealed In 'beads' On Hairbands

On Saturday, the officers of Customs at the Mangaluru International Airport registered a case against a male passenger for smuggling gold. Watch

Written By
Aayush Anandan
Mangalore

Image: AP


On Saturday, the officers of Customs at the Mangaluru International Airport have registered a case against a male passenger from Murdeshwar, Karnataka for smuggling gold. He arrived from Dubai by the Air India Express, flight number-IX 384, and was held for smuggling gold worth an estimated value of ₹5,58,900. He was smuggling the gold in form of wires, which were hidden as the beads of the kids' hair bands concealed it. The net value of the gold, discovered by the customs officers was 115.000 grams.

Watch the incident below:

The officers were seen using hammers to separate the concealed wire from the hair bands and then to separate the beads from the wire. The passenger was carrying multiple hair bands of the kind. Watch how the officers proved that he, the passenger, was smuggling gold: 

 

 

READ | Kerala gold smuggling case: Setback for CM Vijayan as HC stays judicial probe against ED
READ | 2 Afghan nationals held at Delhi airport for smuggling heroin worth over Rs 53 cr
READ | Top 10 Headlines: Monsoon Session of Lok Sabha ends; Kerala gold smuggling case & more
READ | '1st time CM's name involved in dollar smuggling case, Vijayan should resign': Kerala Cong
READ | Kerala Assembly sees ruckus amid row over Gold Smuggling case, Opposition stages walkout
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND