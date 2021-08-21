Mangalore: Airport Customs Nab Smuggler Carrying Gold Concealed In 'beads' On Hairbands

On Saturday, the officers of Customs at the Mangaluru International Airport have registered a case against a male passenger from Murdeshwar, Karnataka for smuggling gold. He arrived from Dubai by the Air India Express, flight number-IX 384, and was held for smuggling gold worth an estimated value of ₹5,58,900. He was smuggling the gold in form of wires, which were hidden as the beads of the kids' hair bands concealed it. The net value of the gold, discovered by the customs officers was 115.000 grams.

Watch the incident below:

The officers were seen using hammers to separate the concealed wire from the hair bands and then to separate the beads from the wire. The passenger was carrying multiple hair bands of the kind. Watch how the officers proved that he, the passenger, was smuggling gold: