Military Intelligence J&K Busted Illegal VOIP Exchange In UP And Kerala

Military Intelligence J&K carried out a joint operation with Mumbai Police busted illegal VOIP exchange/SIMboxes.

A total of two functional sim boxes were recovered with 100 slots each & approx 200 SIM cards, along with 2 routers, 3 modems, antennas, batteries, and connectors, & from Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Changaramukulam, Kerala. Primary information about the drive is being obtained and ensured. During the above raid, one accused has been arrested from Changermakulam, Kerala.

Read: J-K admn gives nod to employees insurance society

In the month of September this year, defense persons received calls from suspicious numbers, seeking information related to important defense installations. The callers posed fictitious identity and the involvement of ISI was suspected. Further investigation by Military intelligence and Mumbai Police revealed few illegal VoIP exchanges at Noida and Kerala, which route calls incoming from Pakistan to local numbers, which were then used to extract information from defense persons. Based on this Mumbai Police carried out joint operation with Military intelligence.

Read: J-K admn gives nod to employees insurance society

The exchanges which converted international voice calls originating from Pakistan into local GSM calls using the Chinese SIM Boxes (boxes fitted with GSM SIM cards of local cellular service providers) have been busted in a Police raid on 06th February 2019. These SIM boxes also used dynamic IMEI system, which made them difficult to be tracked. This system is declared illegal by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Since Indian systems cannot control the calls generated in such systems, they are also used for anti-national activity. Therefore, the Department of Telecommunications is not permitted to transmit international VoIP calls through the normal telephone network. The SIMBOX methodology is a financial fraud to the Government of India as well as to mobile companies.

Read: Nitish condoles death of CRPF jawan slain in J-K encounter

Investigations so far have revealed that the busted exchanges caused revenue losses in crores to the country’s telecom department. The subsequent probe had then revealed that those exchanges were being used by hostile intelligence agencies to seek military information through calls and posed a security threat to the nation.

After the preliminary inquiry and the confirmation of the usage of unauthorized SIMBOX (SIMBOX), the Dongri PS. Thane registered the crime under section 419, 420, 465, 468, 471, 120 (b) of IPC with the clause 1 of Indian Telegraph Act 1885, Sections 4, 20, 25, with section 3, 6 Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933, & forwarded the investigation to the crime branch.

Few arrests have been done in Kerala and probe is underway to ascertain the identity of more individuals who are involved and locations of other similar exchanges. More arrests are likely to be made in this connection in the near future, as they might also be linked to compromising the country’s internal security.

Read: Evict illegal occupants from government quarters: J-K admin to officials