Rising Juvenile Crimes Raises Concern As Minor Gangraped And Murdered By Minors In Assam

In a horrific incident of brutal gangrape and murder, seven minors have committed the heinous crime in Assam's Biswanath district. The incident took place on Friday evening and the same came to light on Saturday.

As per the latest reports from Gohpur, all seven accused have been arrested. One of them, who was assaulted by an angry mob, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The inputs with Republic Media Network are such that on the last day of the Class 10 board exams of Secondary Education Board of Assam, after finishing the exams, the seven accused who are students of the Rojabari High School, went for a party in the fields.

READ | Three Get Death For Rape In Jharkhand In Less Than A Month Of Crime

One of the accused, who is alleged to be the boyfriend of the victim, called her to the spot. The boys then raped her and fearing leak out of the incident, they killed the girl. After killing the victim, to give it a colour of suicide, the accused hanged her to a tree and left the spot.

When the girl didn't return till late night, they searched in the locality and the next morning approached the police. The victim's family sniffed the involvement of one of the accused, and based on the complaint filed, police picked him up on Saturday. Later, police with the help of local people searched for the girl and retrieved her body from a nearby jungle, a few hundred meters away from her house.

READ | Man Accompanying Udaipur Gang Rape Victim Was Sexually Assaulted: Police

Protests against the brutal rape and murder

Meanwhile, various organisations and thousands of people took out a rally against the crime and blocked the National Highway 15 in Gohpur. They demanded immediate hanging of the culprits and said that Presidential intervention is required so that they don't get an excuse of being juveniles. They also urged the law fraternity not to lend any legal aid to the accused minors.

The demand for reformation in the Juvenile Justice Act has also been raised by another prominent Child Rights Activist of the Assam Miguel Das Queah. Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said that the impunity has only compounded such crimes in the State.

READ | Maharashtra Couple Stripped, Hit To Get Them To Withdraw Rape Complaint

However, the Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Dr Sunita Changkakoty has maintained that justice should be delivered to the victim's family but at the same time, the investigation should be done following the prescribed format of Juvenile Justice Act.

READ | Minor Girl Raped By School Teacher, Forced To Undergo Abortion

(Image for representation)