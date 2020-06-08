Mohali Court Grants Police 3 Day Custody Of Alleged Arms Dealer To Khalistani Terrorists

A day after arresting an alleged arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists, the accused has been sent to three-day police custody by the Mohali court on Monday. The police have revealed in court that - Javed, the accused - had delivered around 150 weapons to gangsters in Punjab. The Punjab Police special is yet to recover weapons to identify the network of the accused arms supplier in Punjab.

The police have also revealed that Javed is the only arms supplier for six states, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

'Resident of Meerut'

Earlier on Sunday, Additional Director General of the ATS, Dhruva Kant Thakur, had said, "The UP ATS has arrested Javed, an arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists, from Hapur. Javed is a resident of the Kithore area of Meerut. His interrogation is on and the Punjab Police has been informed about the arrest."

ATS officials said a number of pro-Khalistan terrorists have been caught in western UP and the Punjab Police was searching Javed for quite some time. In May, in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and the Special Operation Group of the Punjab Police, Tirath Singh, a suspected terrorist owing allegiance to the Khalistan movement was arrested from Thapar Nagar in Meerut. He was handed over to the Punjab Police after interrogation.

