Mohali Rocket Attack: Preliminary Enquiry Exposes Links With Karnal Terror Plot; Probe On

A day after the blast was reported at Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, Republic TV accessed preliminary assessments in connection with the attack. On Monday night, a blast took place at the Intelligence Wing Office of the Punjab Police in Mohali. The blast was reportedly conducted by using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and the third floor of the building was impacted.

The preliminary enquiries suggested by the agencies stated that the attackers were not properly trained and experienced on the basis of the damage caused. The agencies further suspected that the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was brought into Punjab from a neighbouring state and two unidentified persons are suspected to be involved in the attack. There is also a suspicion that this attack might have a link with the Karnal terror plot.

Preliminary assessment Of Mohali Rocket Attack

The agencies suspect that an old explosive was used in the RPGL as not much damage was inflicted due to the attack.

As per the agencies, the suspects who were handling the RPGL were not well-trained and the attackers did not have enough experience to handle sophisticated weapons.

The suspect fired from a shorter distance.

A fin-stabilized rocket was used in the attack and the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) has a larger diameter warhead (RPG 22).

It was a disposable rocket launcher and can be operated by a single person.

PG—22 single HEAT warhead was used which is a Cold War-era weapon that was mostly exported.

The grenade had hit the wall reducing the impact as the grenade could have been hurled from 100 meters.

The RPG which was brought into Punjab from a neighbouring state, could have been brought from J&K, suspects the investigating team

One car has been identified which had stopped near the building minutes before the attack took place.

The car was parked near the building for a few minutes before the suspects exited

Combing of CCTV footage of the area hasn’t been completed as yet.

Two unidentified persons are suspected to be involved in the attack.

The enquiry further suggests the Karnal Terror plot that was busted a few days ago might have some sort of connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack. Therefore, the mastermind of the Karnal incident, Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda is under the scanner.

Who is Harvinder Singh Rinda?

Harvinder Singh Rinda and his family left Taran Taran district in Punjab when he was 10 years old and moved to Nanded in Maharashtra. His name came up first in a case that was registered against him in Nanded in the year 2016. He also met gangster Jaspal Singh in Nanded. The case against him was registered under IPC Section 302 (offence of murder), 396 (one of five or more persons, who are conjointly committing dacoity, commits murder in so committing dacoity),392( Punishment for robbery),147 (guilty of rioting),148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon),149(Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object),120B (party to a criminal conspiracy) / IPC; 25 (possession or carrying any prohibited arms)

54, 59 / Arms Act.

Rinda's family also has property in Gadegaon taluka, Nanded. Rinda's two uncles Captain Puran and Ajit Singh live in Nanded's Hazur Sahib Sahib. The family lived near Gurudwara, Sachkhand Gate Number Five Nanded. The family has criminal antecedents as his father, Charan Singh (63), is currently lodged in Aurangabad's prison along with his elder brother Sarab Jot Singh. One of his brothers Surender Singh has passed away. His mother's name is Balbir Kaur and her last location was in Nasik. but she is no longer on the radar of security agencies.

Earlier this week, Rinda's name was also linked to the Karnal Terror plot where four terror suspects from near Bastara toll were detained. However, the terror plot was thwarted. Rinda shared the supplied explosives and location with the arrested accused. FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway, the Karnal SP informed.

(Image: TWITTER@MSSIRSA/ANI)