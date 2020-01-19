MP BJP Slams Kamal Nath's MP Govt For 'apathetic Approach' In Dalit Man Burning Case

The BJP has continued its attack on the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh for "apathetic approach" in the case of a 24-year-old Dalit man who was set ablaze on Tuesday. Dhanprasad Ahirwar was doused in kerosene and set on fire by his neighbours over a dispute. The four accused in the case – Chhuttu, Ajju Pathan, Kallu and Irfan – have been charged while three of them arrested.

"A Dalit man in Sagar was beaten and burnt alive. What in unfortunate is that Dhanprasad had pleaded for protection from the police citing threat to life but no action was taken. His life now hangs in balance. If, after repeated requests, the police fail to act on such threats, isn't this government insensitivity and anarchy? Apathetic appraoch of the government when a Dalit faces atrocity is unfortunate," MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh said.

'Congress doing politics of vote bank'

The leader alleged that there were "15-20" people involved in the attack but the police was not taking any action against them due to political reasons. Singh said that arrests made were only "formalities" because Congress is playing "politics of vote bank and appeasement". Noting that the incident would not have happened had the police took action when they received complaint from the victim, Rakesh Singh vowed to continue to raise the matter in front of the Congress government.

Critical condition

Dhanprasad Ahirwar is currently battling for life in Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital with over 70% burns, Motinagar police station in charge Sangita Singh said on Saturday. Ahirwar had filed a police complaint over a dispute and the accused were forcing him to take it back. Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly Gopal Bhargava visited Ahirwar in Hamidia Hospital and claimed crimes against Dalits were increasing under the Kamal Nath government.

Congress hits back at BJP

The MP Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP and said it was giving a communal colour to every issue. "The BJP needs to change its perception of seeing communal politics in every issue. This is a criminal case and the police have arrested the accused immediately," MP Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

