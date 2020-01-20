Madhya Pradesh: FIR Registered Against Pro-CAA Protesters For Manhandling Officials

A new development emerging from Madhya Pradesh suggests that an FIR has been filed against the two BJP supporters in a pro-CAA rally for hitting and pulling the hair of the Deputy Collector of Rajgarh Priya Verma. This comes after a video emerged where Priya Verma can be seen heckling the protesters from a pro-CAA rally as they had no permission to carry out the demonstration. In another video, the District Collector Nidhi Nivedita is seen slapping the workers for manhandling her juniors.

Madhya Pradesh: FIR registered against two persons for hitting and pulling hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma during a demonstration held by BJP workers in support of #CAA in Rajgarh yesterday. One accused arrested. https://t.co/jqGhpBcGDJ — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

What happened during the demonstrations?

According to the video shared by the news agency ANI, the Deputy Collector Priya Verma, wearing a pink jacket, is seen heckling the pro-CAA protesters. The people are squatting on the road, while Verma was trying to get them to leave the place. In the end of the video, a man is seen pulling her hair and her headband comes off.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A protestor pulls hair of Rajgarh Deputy Collector Priya Verma, after she hits BJP workers and drags them. The clash broke out during a demonstration in support of #CAA. pic.twitter.com/7ckpZaFBkJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

In another video, the Deputy Collectors Priya Verma and Shruti Agrwal are being kicked by the protesters and their senior, the District Collector of Madhya Pradesh, can be seen confronting the protesters. Nidhi Nivedita is seen slapping a BJP worker in this video for manhandling Priya Verma. Reportedly, she also clarifies that the protesters had no permission for the demonstration.

No permission for the rally?

As per media reports, Section 144 has been imposed in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh since Saturday. However, the pro CAA rally was carried out by a few BJP MLAs, called 'tiranga yatra'. The BJP responded to this incident that took place in Rajgarh and termed it as "black letter day" for democracy.

As per media reports, District Collect Nidhi Nivedita said that the permission for holding a rally was denied to the protesters and Section 144 was imposed. She claimed that 50-100 people showed up on the street, nonetheless. She also said that these demonstrators misbehaved with the police and administration. Nivedita claimed that a few protesters pulled one of the women officer’s hair and tried to pull their clothes too.

