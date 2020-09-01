'Dope Test Bollywood Stars Like Sports Stars': MP Min writes To Centre Amid Sushant Probe

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a dope test for Bollywood actors following the drug syndicate angle that exploded during the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. "The drug angle that has emerged is shameful. It's not new. We have heard how Bollywood celebrities are associated with drugs and the drug mafia in Mumbai. I have written to Javadekar ji asking him to stop the publicity and glorification of drugs in Bollywood. Young people look up to these Bollywood celebrities and their lifestyle choices," said Vishvas Sarang.

'Regular dope tests for Bollywood celebrities'

"The way sports celebrities undergo a dope test regularly, I have requested that a similar test be done for Bollywood celebrities as well for an immediate stop of this drug mafia. They have done a similar thing for COVID, all celebrities were tested for COVID before resuming shooting. In a similar way, I request celebrities to also undergo dope tests during filming and shooting. It is shameful how drugs have become a status symbol," he added.

4 'big names' under lens in SSR's drug angle

In a sensational development, sources from investigative agencies that are probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have told Republic TV that '4 big names' are under the scanner following conclusive proof.

Sources said that out of the four big names, two are Mumbai-based politicians, one is an actor and one is a filmmaker. This comes as an explosive development amid investigative agencies probing into Rhea Chakraborty's link to purported drug cartel. Sources also said that NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana was in Mumbai to take stock of the probe so far.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

RepublicTV speaks to Kangana over Bollywood drug nexus

During her interview, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had asked Kangana what proportion of artists in the film industry could be indulging in drugs. She had replied, “At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it.”

Kangana also stated the film industry was like a ‘gutter’ in the manner in which narcotics were consumed at parties, which she claimed would get ‘vulgar.’ She claimed even police and politicians were hand in glove in this nexus.

