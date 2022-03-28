Mukhtar Ansari, 12 Others Booked Under Gangster Act In Ambulance Case In UP

In added trouble for gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, the Barabanki police on Sunday booked the history-sheeter along with 12 others in the ambulance case.

"A case under the Gangsters Act has been registered against Mukhtar Ansari and 12 others in connection with the ambulance case. Further investigation is underway," said Aatish Kumar, CO, City Barabanki.

The ambulance case pertains to the alleged use of fake documents to register an ambulance that was used to ferry Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail to a court in Mohali. The UP Police began an inquiry into the ambulance in March 2021 after it came to light that the vehicle was carrying the registration number of Barabanki.

Mukhtar Ansari Ambulance case

In the preliminary probe, police found that documents such as voter ID cards and PAN cards submitted for registration of the ambulance were forged. A case was subsequently lodged at the Kotwali police station in Barabanki against Ansari and his associates on April 2.

During the investigation, police found that forged documents of Dr. Alka Rai of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital and Research Center were used for registering the vehicle. According to the police, Ansari’s associates Rajnath Yadav and Mujahid had gone to Dr Rai to get her signatures on fake documents.

A charge sheet was filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using documents as genuine), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) apart from Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act against the said accused.

Mukhtar Ansari is facing more than 50 criminal cases not just in Uttar Pradesh but other states as well. The ex-Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MLA is a history-sheeter and has been shifting from various jails in Ropar, Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow over extortion charges. Ansari is currently lodged at Banda district jail after he was transferred from Punjab on the Supreme Court’s order.

(With inputs from agency)