Objectionable Tweets Against Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Gets Nagpur Resident Booked

Cracking down on controversial comments against CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya and energy minister Nitin Raut made on Twitter, Mumbai police on Thursday, have booked a Nagpur resident - Sameet Thakkar, as per reports. The accused - Thakkar, who has over 4.38 lakh followers on Twitter had referred to CM Uddhav Thackeray as 'Modern day Aurangazeb', while referring to Aaditya as 'Penguin beta’ in his tweets on June 1, 30 and July 30. Several complaints were filed by citizens taking objection to Thakkar's tweets - calling it 'vulgar and obscene', as per reports.

Nagpur man booked for mocking Thackerays on Twitter

Reports state that the Police have booked Thakkar are under sections 292 (obscene acts or words in public), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. Moreover, they are further investigating the case. Several Twitterati have lashed out at Thakkar, while many others have come out in support using #BabyPenguin, which has been trending on Twitter.