Nangal Rape & Murder: Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana Directs Transfer Of Case To Crime Branch

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday gave direction for the transfer of the shocking & heinous rape and murder case that has shaken people's conscience in Delhi to the Crime Branch for speedy investigation. This latest development comes shortly after CM Arvind Kejriwal had met the family of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, who was raped, murdered and cremated without her parents content in Delhi, while Rahul Gandhi went to meet her family and proceeded to post about it on social media without taking care to blur out the identities of the victim's family.

Netas flock to politicise case

Earlier during the day, CM Kejriwal had visited the family of the victim of the Delhi rape case and had said that her loss can't be compensated but the National Capital's government will provide them with Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia. He had stated, "I met her parents. Her loss can't be compensated for but the Delhi govt will provide them Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia. We'll order magisterial inquiry & appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment."

Earlier Delhi CM had demanded capital punishment to the culprits at the earliest. Terming the incident 'shameful', Kejriwal said there is a need to improve law and order in Delhi. Following that, Rahul Gandhi also visited the family, proceeding to post about the matter on social media and landing himself in trouble with the NCPCR for disclosing the family's identity.

Since Monday, August 2, family members and relatives of the victim along with the residents of Purana Nangal in the Delhi Cantonment area, have been protesting and demanding the death penalty for the accused. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter. NCPCR wrote to DCP South West, asking him to furnish a detailed report within 48 hrs.

Delhi rape case

Earlier on Monday, August 2, the Delhi police had arrested four suspects- a priest, Radhe Shyam, along with Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep who worked with the priest, and Salim, a resident of the area as identified by the child's mother.

The accused have been charged under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST act.

According to the police, the suspects had allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child's vital organs will be removed and sold by doctors.

Police have said the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, went to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium around Sunday evening. Half an hour later, the priest and the three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body.

(Image: ANI, PTI)