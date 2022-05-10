In another fierce reaction from the Congress, the former party Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has launched a scathing attack on the Mohali blast incident stating that it's a "wake up call" for the ruling AAP government. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader also said that eternal vigilance is the need of the hour, and law and order must be the top-notch priority.

Further demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, he tweeted, "The attack on Intelligence office in Mohali goes to show State Intelligence in very poor light… Wake up call for Govt. Eternal vigilance need of the hour, Law & order top notch priority! Prevent & prepare rather than repent & repair… Exemplary punishment for the perpetrators."

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill stated that the AAP government is harmful to Punjab in view of its security standards.

Speaking to ANI, he said that it is a very "disturbing and worrying" situation in Punjab and it's high time that CM Bhagwant Mann should act as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Shergill also made a scathing attack on Delhi's Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

“RPG like attack” on Punjab Police office,Mohalli is condemnable.



Clashes in Patiala,discovery of RDX in Tarn Taran,attack on police office-a disturbing & worrying pattern is emerging!



Punjab cannot afford to be pushed into dark times again! CM @BhagwantMann must wake up & act. — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 10, 2022

He said that CM Kejriwal should explain why after his party came to power in the state, the law and order situation deteriorated and there is a rise in the crime rate. Further making an appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage central probe agencies in the matter, the Congress alleged that the AAP government is not capable to handle it nor does it have the intent to do so. "AAP government in Punjab is harmful to state's security," he added.

Punjab is in a tense situation following multiple disturbances

Punjab is presently in a state of terror after another terror-related incident broke out in Mohali after an RPG was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters. As a result of this, the window panes on one of the floors of the high-security building were also shattered.

This came after clashes recently broke out in Patiala followed by the seizure of 1.5 kgs of RDX from Tarn Taran.

In a sharp reaction to this, while on one hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack and asserted that strict actions will be taken against the perpetrators, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has also affirmed it.

