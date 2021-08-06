NCW Chief Rekha Sharma's Tenure Extended By 3 Years; Commission Vows To Work For Welfare

The Women and Child Development Ministry of India on Friday have reappointed Rekha Sharma as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women for another term of three years.

A notification issued by the Women and Child Development Ministry stated, "Central Government hereby nominates Rekha Sharma as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, for another term of three years w.e.f 07.08.2021, or till the age of 65 years or until further orders whichever is the earliest."

Chairperson @sharmarekha gets another three-year term as chief of @NCWIndia. The Commission will continue doing the good work for the welfare of women under the able leadership of Hon’ble Chairperson.@PIBWCD @MinistryWCD pic.twitter.com/cuhfazbqZN — NCW (@NCWIndia) August 6, 2021

NCW bid to continue good work under Rekha Sharma leadership

The official announcement added the Commission will continue working for the welfare of women under the able leadership of chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Sharma, 57, assumed the charge of the NCW chairperson on August 7, 2018. She has been associated with the Commission as a member since August 2015 and held the additional charge as the chairperson from September 29, 2017, before becoming its regular Chairperson.

Rekha Sharma on the forefront

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has been in the forefront advocating gender sensitisation of police personnel since they are the first point of contact for victims. She is also credited to be a pioneer in setting up a special ''Happy to Help'' task force during the coronavirus pandemic to help the elderly stuck at homes alone. She has also been regarded for starting a WhatsApp number for women to lodge complaints during the pandemic. Under her direction, the Commission launched a 24/7 helpline for women on July 27, 2021. The helpline aims to support the women by connecting with hospitals, police authorities, legal service authority psychological services, and others.

On the other hand, Sharma had courted some disagreements with her comments.

Last October, she had stirred up a controversy with her comment that there is a "rise in love-jihad cases" in Maharashtra, drawing the wrath of netizens, politicians, and activists who demanded her resignation for her giving credence to such issues. Meanwhile, in 2018, she called for the practice of confession in churches to be abolished after allegations emerged of abuse and blackmail of women who had made confessions.

(With Inputs from PTI)