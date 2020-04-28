Nearly 5 Lakh Stranded Citizens Register With Govt To Return To Odisha Amid Lockdown

With the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government making efforts to bring back its citizens stranded in different states, a total of 4.86 lakh people have registered their names with the state government to return.

Informing about the development, Odisha government's COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said, "So far, 4.86 lakh people have registered on state government's portal, which is launched for registration of migrants (who) want to return back to Odisha."

"Gram Panchayat nodal officers of 6,798 GPs in the state and all BDOs, who are appointed as nodal officers have been trained to facilitate the registration procedure," Bagchi added.

He said that the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has geared up in arranging temporary medical camps/centres to receive migrants for quarantine in the future. So far, 7,102 temporary medical camps/centres with 2.27 lakh beds have been made functional.

Odisha has made it mandatory for the migrants to register their names with the state government and they will have to undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine after their return.

CM Patnaik talks to PM Modi

Meanwhile, during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik suggested formulation of a standard operating procedure for seamless movement of people stranded in different states.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said he was optimistic the Centre will come out with a guideline, especially for the movement of migrant workers. He also said it will be wise to conduct Coronavirus tests of the returnees at the place of their stay during the lockdown period.

Earlier on Thursday, the Odisha government said it would press for mandatory COVID-19 testing of migrant workers at places where they are standard due to the ongoing lockdown and desperate to return home immediately after lifting of the restrictions.

Health Minister N K Das said he would take up the matter with the Centre as it would help the states in handling the COVID-19 situation. It will be easy for all the states to handle COVID-19 situations if COVID-19 test is made mandatory for migrant workers or people interested to return to their native states, Das said.

Eight people, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Odisha to 111.

