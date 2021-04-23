Netizens Slam Lobby's Attack After Harish Salve Recuses From SC's COVID Petition As Amicus

Following the Supreme Court of India allowed Queen's Counsel and Senior Advocate Harish Salve to recuse himself from amicus curiae for the suo motu case related to the COVID-19 pandemic people on social media have come in the support of the senior advocate. An amicus curiae (literally, "friend of the court"; plural: amici curiae) is someone who is not a party to a case who assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case. Harish Salve had sought permission to recuse himself as amicus curiae, saying his 'friendship with the CJI from school and college were being seen as a conflict of interest'.

People on social media came in support of Senior Advocate Harish Salve. Some asked 'why the heavens have fallen if the Supreme Court of India has appointed Salve who charged only Re 1 to fight the Kulbhushan case', others pointed out to a particular lobby behind this. People on social media also slammed senior advocate Dushyant Dave who had criticised the Supreme Court for allegedly taking over the COVID-19 related cases from the various High Courts of India.

Dave also raised questions on the Supreme Court’s decision to appoint Harish Salve as the amicus curiae, stating that he lives in London and does not have an idea of the situation in India. Dave had also outlined that CJI SA Bobde and Harish Salve went to school together and he had been appointed as amicus curiae by CJI Bobde in every third case.

This is what netizens have to say:

Deep rooted jealousy and hate overlooks what is good for the nation. Mr Harish Salve is one of the giants and someone this country needs. It’s a sad day when this man is abused and trolled. I hang my head in shame. — Neena Sen (@neena_sen) April 23, 2021

Did u ask this question when he fought for Kulbhushan Jadhav? — ðŸ…°ï¸ N M O L â¤ï¸ (@i_am_anmol_p) April 23, 2021

It's indeed a pity that educated people behave this way at such critical times. — ASP (@AlkaPradhan13) April 23, 2021

All these year has Dave done any positive or constructive work???

He is best at doing such petty things all the time. — B Shharma (@shharma_b) April 23, 2021

Harish Salve's Exit From SC's COVID-19 hearing

The recusal comes a day after a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices L. Nageswara Rao and S. Ravindra Bhat took up the matter and appointed Salve as the amicus curiae to assist the Court. The decision of the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the issue even as High Courts across the country have issued various directions to combat the mismanagement of the pandemic was heavily criticised by senior members of the legal fraternity.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to implement a "national plan" related to an oxygen supply, essential drugs and vaccination and issued notice to the Centre. It said six High Courts across India were hearing COVID-related petitions but there was confusion and diversion of resources.

This crucial development comes at a time when India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases every day. It is important to note here that besides SC, many COVID petitions have also been filed in other courts across the country regarding equitable distribution of oxygen, essential medicines, and preparation of a national plan to fight the pandemic.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)