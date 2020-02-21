Delhi: NGT Orders Jal Board To File Detailed Action Plan To Prevent Drain Pollution

Regarding the allegation of pollution of drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to file a detailed plan action before the Yamuna Monitoring Committee. The action plan must be presented within one month and should include phytoremediation as well.

On Wednesday, a bench headed by chairman A K Goel had asked the DJB to file a detailed revised action plan stating that the actions taken by the concerned authorities were not enough. The bench stated that the plan requires further action to prevent and remedy pollution of the drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur.

Phytoremediation is a bioremediation process that uses various types of plants to remove, transfer, stabilise, and/or destroy contaminants in the soil and groundwater.

READ: NGT directs DPCC to submit fresh report on 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units in Delhi NCR

As per news agency ANI, the bench stated, "Since the action taken is not enough, let further action be taken to prevent/remedy pollution of the drain and a revised detailed action plan, drain wise, including phytoremediation, with timelines, be filed by the Delhi Jal Board within one month from today before the Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by this tribunal. The same may be considered and dealt with by the Committee".

READ: Water released into Yamuna to improve its 'environmental condition' ahead of Trump's India visit

Concerning allegation of pollution of the drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur, the tribunal was observing a report. The report was presented by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DCPC). The alleged pollution of the drain results in the emission of gases and air pollution.

In its report filed on February 12 by DPCC, the bench asked East Delhi Municipal Corporation to remove all the solid waste from both banks of the drain. It also asked the body to keep a vigil on the drain and to prevent the dumping of garbage on the site.

READ: Pralhad Joshi welcomes SC's order allowing implementation of Mahadayi Water Dispute tribunal

The bench also ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at two suitable locations to monitor garbage and waste dumping. The DPCC has asked the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to ensure desilting the drain on regular intervals to maintain proper flow.

READ: Green belt encroachment: NGT slaps Rs 10k fine on Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner

Image Credits: PTI