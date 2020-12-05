NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet In Khalistan Liberation Front Narco Terror Case

The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Liberation Front Narco-Terror Case at NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab. “Chargesheet was filed u/s 120B IPC, sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against narco-terrorist Dharminder Singh @ Dhana, 32 years r/o Distt. Moga, Punjab. The accused used to receive Heroin smuggled from Pakistan from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and further distributed and sold it to local traffickers. The money generated used to be deposited with Jajbir Singh for further strengthening the activities of KLF,” NIA spokesperson said.

“Earlier, a chargesheet was filed on 29.05.2020 against ten accused persons namely (i) Jajbir Singh Samra, (ii) Harpreet Singh @ Happy, (iii) Varinder Singh Chahal, (iv) Nirmal Singh @ Neeldhari, (v) Satpal Singh, (vi) Hiralal, (vii) Harjit Singh @ Bagga, (viii) Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, (ix) Harmeet Singh @ Ph.D. and (x) Jasbir Singh @ Shera u/s 120B of IPC, Sections 13, 17, 18 & 40 of UA (P) Act, Section 21, 25, 27 A, 29 of NDPS Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab,” NIA added

It further added that the case arose out of PS Tarsikka, Amritsar (Rural) FIR no. 75 dated 31.05.2020 under sections 21 & 29 of the NDPS Act. It pertains to the seizure of 500 gms of Heroin and drug money Rs. 1,20,000 (Rupees One Lakh Twenty Thousand) on 31.05.2020 from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and two others. The case was re-registered by NIA as RC-03/2020/NIA/DLI on 22.01.2020 and an investigation was taken up.

“Role of Harmeet Singh, Ph.D, Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has prominently emerged in running a Narco-terror network to strengthen the terrorist activities of KLF. The investigation has revealed that a network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and Hawala Operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai was operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh, Ph.D and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada,” NIA added.

