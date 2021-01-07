NIA Special Court Sentences ISIS Terrorist To 7 Years Of Imprisonment In ISIS-Kannur Case

A special NIA court in Delhi sentenced an ISIS terrorist to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday in connection with the ISIS-Kannur Case. Accused Shajahan VK, resident of Kannur, Kerala had been arrested by the NIA in 2017 from the IGI Airport on deportation by the Turkish authorities.

A member of the proscribed international terrorist organization ISIS, Shajahan Velluva Kandy had gone to Turkey via Malaysia with an intention to go to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS before he was apprehended by the Turkish authorities in February 2017. His attempt to flee the country using an Indian passport was once again stopped by Turkey in July 2017 who deported him back to India.

Shortly after his deportation, an FIR was filed against him under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Passport Act, 1967. After nearly 4 years of trial, Shajahan has been sent to 7 years of jail and has been fined Rs. 73,000. The chargesheet also names another accused Mohd. Mustafa, whose trial is yet to reach a final conclusion.

ISIS-Kannur Case

In October 2016, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had busted an ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district when the outfit's members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people. The plan of the terror organisation was to target judges, police officers, politicians, foreign tourists (especially Jews visiting Kodaikkanal), and Muslims belonging to the Ahmadiyya sect. The NIA revealed that members of the ISIS were hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government, conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states to seize Southern India.

(With Agency Inputs)