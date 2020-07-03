Arunachal MLA Ninong Ering Writes To PM Modi; Seeks Ban On Chinese 'spy Instrument' Huawei

Ninong Ering, Pasighat West MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Huawei's technology in India, calling it a 'spy instrument'. He alleged that the firm's equipment is a security threat and is used as a mass surveillance tool by the Chinese government.

In the letter, Ering commended the decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications statting that it was prejudicial to the country's sovereignty and integrity. He cited Huawei's origins and the work and how it was bound by Chinese laws to share information to the government without any refusal and stated that it would be "more difficult to find out if any such demand has been made by the Government."

Sent a mail to @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji requesting to ban #Chinese spy instrument "Huawei" in our country. It is also big threat to privacy of citizenry and can act as mass surveillance tool.



The former Union Minister stated that there should be no compromise on state security and hence there should be a ban on Huawei products. As a prominent politician from Arunachal Pradesh, Ering would be more than aware of Chinese aggression and attempts at land-grabbing.

India bans Chinese apps

Earlier this week, the Union Government announced a ban on 59 Chinese applications citing security issues. The move comes at the back of increasing tensions between the two countries post the clash along LAC in Galwan valley in Ladakh which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. The government stated that the move was to ensure safety and sovereignty of the Indian cyberspace. The banned apps include TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner etc.

USA's crackdown on Huawei

Earlier this week, US government announced that it had designated Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation as "national security threats". The decision was taken after receiving inputs from the US Congress, Executive Branch, intelligence community, allies, and communications service providers. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said, "With today’s orders, and based on the overwhelming weight of evidence, the Bureau has designated Huawei and ZTE as national security risks to America’s communications networks - and to our 5G future. Both companies have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China’s military apparatus, and both companies are broadly subject to Chinese law obligating them to cooperate with the country’s intelligence services. The Bureau also took into account the findings and actions of Congress, the Executive Branch, the intelligence community, our allies, and communications service providers in other countries. We cannot and will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to exploit network vulnerabilities and compromise our critical communications infrastructure.”

This is the latest move by the USA to pressurize China for violating various human rights, targeting minorities, and China passing the National Security Law which removed Hong Kong's autonomy, all amid the Covid outbreak that originated from China's shores.

