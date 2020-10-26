Nirav Modi's Bail Denied By UK Court For The Sixth Time, To Remain In Wandsworth Prison

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi's bail plea has been rejected by a UK court for the sixth time on Monday. The economic fugitive has been lodged in the Wandsworth Prison since March 19, 2019 and continues to remain as he faces an extradition case by Indian authorities. The next date of hearing in the extradition case has been slated for November 3.

According to reports, Modi's bail plea has been denied due to his past record which includes fleeing away from Indian authorities and seeking asylum in the United Kingdom. The court has also understood that Modi might not face the law agencies, if granted bail, and hence he must remain in prison irrespective of the trial duration. The 49-year-old fugitive diamond merchant is fighting extradition charges related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case brought by the Indian government at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

Nirav Modi is subject to two sets of criminal proceedings, the first brought by the CBI relating to a large-scale fraud said to have been committed upon PNB and the ED case, relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud. A further extradition request was made in February this year, certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, of two additional offences relating to allegations that Modi interfered with the CBI investigation by causing the disappearance of evidence and intimidating a witness. In December 2019, a special PMLA court in Mumbai declared him as a 'Fugitive Economic Offender'.

Modi's counsel alleges politically biased trial in India

Nirav Modi’s legal team has alleged in UK that he is unlikely to get a fair trial in India due to the politicisation of his case and the diamond merchant faces a "high risk of suicide" due to the lack of adequate medical facilities in Indian prisons. During the extradition hearing in September, the court was told about a “marked decline” in his mental health at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, where stricter coronavirus curbs have meant a lack of access to inhouse counselling facilities and very limited contact with family.

