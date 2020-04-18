Nirav Modi's Younger Brother Writes To ED, Offers To Cooperate In The PNB Fraud Case

Nirav Modi's younger brother, Neeshal Modi has now come forward offering help to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the PNB fraud case, saying that the was 'not aware' of his brother's actions. Nirav Modi who was arrested on March 19, 2019, has been accused to be the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB to the extend of Rs 13,578 crore. His brother Neeshal Modi, has also been charged by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Distancing himself from Nirav Modi, Neeshal Modi has written to the ED assuring them that he had "nothing to do" with any of the alleged criminal activities of his brother. He has also claimed he didn’t have "any clue" of his brother’s alleged criminal acts until he saw it in the news.

Neeshal Modi is currently based in Antwerp. He has asked the ED to come and meet him in Antwerp pledging his full cooperation in the case. Meanwhile, a UK court has extended the judicial remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India for a hearing to take place on April 28.

Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, appeared via videolink from prison for his regular 28-day call-over hearing before Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

Most of the legal cases in the UK are switching to video link and telephonic options where possible, with all new jury trials, suspended amid the social distancing rules in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Agency Inputs)